$0.06 Earnings Per Share Expected for Calix Inc (NYSE:CALX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Calix Inc (NYSE:CALX) to post earnings per share of $0.06 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Calix’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.07. Calix posted earnings of ($0.01) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 700%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Calix will report full year earnings of $0.24 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.30. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.57. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Calix.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.03. Calix had a negative net margin of 3.41% and a negative return on equity of 3.80%. The company had revenue of $101.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.55 million.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CALX shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Calix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Calix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Calix from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, increased their price target on shares of Calix to $10.85 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.21.

In related news, Director Christopher J. Bowick sold 3,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.34, for a total value of $37,674.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Donald J. Listwin acquired 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.11 per share, for a total transaction of $363,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CALX. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in Calix by 121.9% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,304,134 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,433,000 after purchasing an additional 716,508 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Calix during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,015,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Calix by 47.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 854,218 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,047,000 after acquiring an additional 274,074 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Calix by 9.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,922,667 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $20,692,000 after acquiring an additional 257,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Calix by 259.2% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 307,653 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,178,000 after acquiring an additional 222,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CALX opened at $14.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.05. The company has a market capitalization of $812.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.96 and a beta of 1.49. Calix has a 12 month low of $5.60 and a 12 month high of $15.47.

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to deliver the unified access network. The company's cloud and software platforms, systems, and services enable communication service providers (CSP) to provide a range of services, from basic voice and data to advanced broadband services, over legacy and next-generation access networks.

