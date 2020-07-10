Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Shares Up 6.2% After Analyst Upgrade

Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS) shares shot up 6.2% on Wednesday after Citigroup upgraded the stock from a neutral rating to a buy rating. Citigroup now has a $152.00 price target on the stock. Zscaler traded as high as $121.01 and last traded at $120.85, 3,062,057 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 6% from the average session volume of 3,255,246 shares. The stock had previously closed at $113.84.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush boosted their price target on Zscaler from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Zscaler from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Dougherty & Co began coverage on Zscaler in a report on Friday, March 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Zscaler from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Zscaler presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.62.

In other news, insider Amit Sinha sold 11,609 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.57, for a total value of $830,856.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 179,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,870,433.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 2,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.37, for a total value of $132,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 91,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,043,652.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 330,049 shares of company stock valued at $32,863,485. Insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Zscaler during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Zscaler during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in Zscaler during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in Zscaler during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new position in Zscaler during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.31% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.27. The company has a market cap of $14.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -231.65 and a beta of 0.72.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 14.93% and a negative net margin of 18.10%. The company had revenue of $110.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Zscaler Inc will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company's flagship services include Zscaler Internet Access solution that connect users to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

