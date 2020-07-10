Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Sold by Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 12.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,644 shares during the quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ZTS. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Zoetis in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 99.3% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZTS stock opened at $137.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The firm has a market cap of $65.93 billion, a PE ratio of 41.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $136.22 and a 200-day moving average of $131.65. Zoetis Inc has a 12 month low of $90.14 and a 12 month high of $146.26.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.41% and a return on equity of 67.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zoetis Inc will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 16th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is presently 21.98%.

In related news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,179 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.29, for a total value of $161,864.91. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,514 shares in the company, valued at $2,404,497.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.02, for a total value of $584,742.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,259,535.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,439,082 over the last ninety days. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Argus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. G.Research raised shares of Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Zoetis from $139.00 to $131.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $148.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.36.

Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

