ZeusNetwork (ZEUS) Price Hits $0.0000 on Exchanges

ZeusNetwork (CURRENCY:ZEUS) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 10th. Over the last week, ZeusNetwork has traded down 8.5% against the dollar. One ZeusNetwork token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, Bleutrade and STEX. ZeusNetwork has a market capitalization of $32,161.42 and $2.00 worth of ZeusNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002564 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Okschain (OKS) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded up 24.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded 92.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000078 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000186 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded 92.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000116 BTC.

GoldFund (GFUN) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000075 BTC.

ZeusNetwork Token Profile

ZEUS is a token. ZeusNetwork’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 70,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for ZeusNetwork is zeusfundme.com . ZeusNetwork’s official Twitter account is @network_zeus

Buying and Selling ZeusNetwork

ZeusNetwork can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bleutrade, STEX and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZeusNetwork directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZeusNetwork should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZeusNetwork using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

