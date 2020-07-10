Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) to “Strong-Buy”

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $57.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 12.80% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Appian Corporation provides low-code software development platform which enables organizations to develop various applications primarily in the United States and internationally. The Company’s products include business process management software, case management, mobile application development and platform as a service. It serves financial services, healthcare, government, telecommunications, media, energy, manufacturing and transportation organizations. Appian Corporation is headquartered in Reston, Virginia. “

Several other brokerages also recently commented on APPN. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Appian in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Appian in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Appian from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. BidaskClub downgraded Appian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 27th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Appian from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Appian presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.75.

Shares of APPN stock opened at $50.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.42 and a beta of 0.99. Appian has a 12-month low of $29.07 and a 12-month high of $64.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.21.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $78.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.32 million. Appian had a negative net margin of 15.61% and a negative return on equity of 28.77%. Appian’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Appian will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Appian news, CFO Mark Steven Lynch sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total transaction of $802,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,073,424. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $56.50 per share, with a total value of $14,125,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,517 shares of company stock valued at $2,841,252 in the last 90 days. 50.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Appian by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 721,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,041,000 after acquiring an additional 26,346 shares during the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Appian during the 1st quarter valued at $583,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Appian during the 1st quarter valued at $1,206,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its position in shares of Appian by 93.7% during the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 20,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after acquiring an additional 10,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ashford Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Appian by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 189,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,612,000 after acquiring an additional 17,210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.19% of the company’s stock.

Appian Company Profile

Appian Corporation provides low-code software development platform that enables organizations to develop various applications in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, data flows, records, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded or configured.

