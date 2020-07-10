Zacks Investment Research Upgrades American Finance Trust (NASDAQ:AFIN) to “Hold”

American Finance Trust (NASDAQ:AFIN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “American Finance Trust Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It invests in power companies, lifestyle centers and retail properties. American Finance Trust Inc. is based in NY, United States. “

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on AFIN. ValuEngine cut shares of American Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of American Finance Trust from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Finance Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

NASDAQ:AFIN opened at $7.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.04 and a 200-day moving average of $9.49. The company has a market cap of $816.82 million, a PE ratio of -93.50 and a beta of 1.35. American Finance Trust has a one year low of $4.20 and a one year high of $15.18.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFIN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Finance Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,916,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in American Finance Trust by 8.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,626,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,668,000 after purchasing an additional 296,891 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in American Finance Trust by 2.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,642,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,267,000 after purchasing an additional 260,173 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in American Finance Trust by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 692,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,188,000 after buying an additional 163,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in American Finance Trust by 21.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 820,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,127,000 after buying an additional 144,912 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.88% of the company’s stock.

American Finance Trust Company Profile

American Finance Trust, Inc (Nasdaq: AFIN) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the Nasdaq focused on acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties in the U.S.

