Zacks Investment Research Upgrades AIR LIQUIDE/ADR (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) to Buy

AIR LIQUIDE/ADR (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $33.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 9.96% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Air Liquide’s core business is to supply oxygen, nitrogen, hydrogen and many other gases and services to most industries (for example: steel, oil refining, chemicals, glass, electronics, healthcare, food processing, metallurgy, paper and aerospace). Their global presence (130 subsidiaries in more than 65 countries) allows them to combine the resources and expertise of a global enterprise with a powerful local presence based on independent customer-focused teams. “

Get AIR LIQUIDE/ADR alerts:

AIQUY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AIR LIQUIDE/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AIR LIQUIDE/ADR in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of AIR LIQUIDE/ADR in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of AIR LIQUIDE/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Shares of AIR LIQUIDE/ADR stock opened at $30.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.09. The company has a market cap of $69.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.67. AIR LIQUIDE/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $20.90 and a fifty-two week high of $30.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.88.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of AIR LIQUIDE/ADR by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 24,555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 3,493 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of AIR LIQUIDE/ADR by 19.9% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 11,537 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of AIR LIQUIDE/ADR by 5.6% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,112,797 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,549,000 after purchasing an additional 111,140 shares during the period. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AIR LIQUIDE/ADR Company Profile

L'Air Liquide SA provides gases, technologies, and services for industrial and health sectors in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. Its Gas & Services segment offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, hydrogen, and carbon monoxide to the metals, chemicals, refining, and energy industries; and gas solutions, such as industrial gases, welding equipment, application and safety equipment, and related services to materials and energy, automotive and manufacturing, food and pharmaceuticals, technology and research, and professionals and retail markets.

See Also: What is the price-sales ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AIR LIQUIDE/ADR (AIQUY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AIR LIQUIDE/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AIR LIQUIDE/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.