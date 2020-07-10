Zacks Investment Research Lowers Acacia Communications (NASDAQ:ACIA) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Acacia Communications (NASDAQ:ACIA) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Acacia Communications, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures and markets communication equipments. The Company offers coherent optical interconnect products for cloud infrastructure operators and content and communication service providers. It operates primarily in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and the Asia Pacific region. Acacia Communications, Inc. is headquartered in Maynard, Massachusetts. “

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. B. Riley restated a neutral rating on shares of Acacia Communications in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. BidaskClub downgraded Acacia Communications from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Acacia Communications from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $70.30.

Shares of Acacia Communications stock opened at $67.46 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.82, a quick ratio of 4.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $67.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.71. Acacia Communications has a 1-year low of $60.62 and a 1-year high of $69.13. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.27, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.95.

Acacia Communications (NASDAQ:ACIA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.16. Acacia Communications had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 8.56%. The firm had revenue of $125.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.15 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Acacia Communications will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Bhupendra C. Shah sold 5,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.25, for a total value of $380,493.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Murugesan Shanmugaraj sold 6,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.25, for a total transaction of $456,592.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,828 shares of company stock valued at $1,076,411. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Acacia Communications by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 794,803 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,395,000 after buying an additional 2,039 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Acacia Communications by 36.7% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 11,152 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 2,994 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in Acacia Communications by 72.1% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 4,543 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Acacia Communications in the first quarter worth $246,000. Finally, Pentwater Capital Management LP boosted its position in Acacia Communications by 86.0% in the first quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 1,315,010 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,342,000 after purchasing an additional 608,181 shares during the last quarter. 77.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Acacia Communications, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells high-speed coherent optical interconnect products in the United States, China, Germany, Thailand, and internationally. The company offers embedded and pluggable module products consisting of optical interconnect modules with transmission speeds ranging from 100 to 1,200 gigabits per second for use in long-haul, metro, and inter-data center markets.

