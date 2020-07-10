Zacks Investment Research Downgrades HOWDEN JOINERY/ADR (OTCMKTS:HWDJY) to Sell

HOWDEN JOINERY/ADR (OTCMKTS:HWDJY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Howden Joinery Group Plc is involved in the manufacture, sale and distribution of kitchens and joinery products. It offers kitchen cabinets and frontals, doors and worktops and breakfast bars; appliances. The company operates primarily in the United Kingdom, France, Belgium, the Netherlands and Germany. Howden Joinery Group Plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

Shares of HWDJY opened at $28.89 on Wednesday. HOWDEN JOINERY/ADR has a twelve month low of $20.00 and a twelve month high of $38.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.32 and a 200 day moving average of $30.13.

Howden Joinery Group Plc engages in the manufacture, sourcing, sale, and distribution of kitchens and joinery products in the United Kingdom, France, Belgium, the Netherlands, and Germany. The company offers kitchen cabinets, doors and worktops, breakfast bars, ovens, dishwashers, fridge-freezers, built-under fridges, frontals, sinks, taps, flooring, hardware products, lighting products, joinery doors, and skirting and architrave products.

