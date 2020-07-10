Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PHAS) Will Post Earnings of -$0.49 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PHAS) will report ($0.49) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.52) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.46). PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.33) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 48.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($2.04) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.12) to ($1.99). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($2.32) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.84) to ($1.71). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $0.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.38 million. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 70.50% and a negative net margin of 2,310.60%.

A number of research firms have commented on PHAS. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Citigroup lifted their target price on PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, May 29th. ValuEngine raised PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.45.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $4.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $136.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 1.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.64. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $2.60 and a 12 month high of $12.22. The company has a current ratio of 9.68, a quick ratio of 9.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,027,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,330,000 after buying an additional 135,028 shares during the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,110,000 after purchasing an additional 192,072 shares during the period. Ghost Tree Capital LLC increased its position in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 10.5% in the first quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC now owns 497,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,645,000 after buying an additional 47,074 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 249,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after buying an additional 19,531 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 214,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 24,942 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.35% of the company’s stock.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies to treat orphan diseases with an initial focus on cardiopulmonary indications. Its lead product candidate is PB2452, which is a reversal agent for the antiplatelet drug ticagrelor that has completed a Phase I clinical trial, as well as developing for the treatment of patients on ticagrelor who are experiencing a major bleeding event or those who require urgent surgery.

