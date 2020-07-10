Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $9.58 Billion

Analysts expect Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY) to announce $9.58 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sanofi’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $10.03 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $9.13 billion. Sanofi reported sales of $9.70 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sanofi will report full year sales of $42.23 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $41.28 billion to $43.65 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $44.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $43.43 billion to $45.24 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Sanofi.

Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $9.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.64 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 12.20%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SNY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 18th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.00.

In related news, major shareholder Sanofi sold 120,234 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $597.48, for a total transaction of $71,837,410.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Sanofi in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in Sanofi in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in Sanofi in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Capital Square LLC purchased a new stake in Sanofi during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.04% of the company’s stock.

SNY opened at $50.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $128.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Sanofi has a twelve month low of $37.62 and a twelve month high of $52.94.

About Sanofi

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher disease, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe disease, Fabrazyme for Fabry disease, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; Aubagio, an immunomodulatory; and Lemtrada, a monoclonal antibody to treat multiple sclerosis.

