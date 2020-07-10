Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) to Post $1.43 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) will post $1.43 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Microchip Technology’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.35 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.47. Microchip Technology posted earnings of $1.41 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Microchip Technology will report full-year earnings of $5.71 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.39 to $6.26. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $6.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.86 to $6.92. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Microchip Technology.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 10.82%. Microchip Technology’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS.

MCHP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $81.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Microchip Technology from $101.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Microchip Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.43.

NASDAQ MCHP opened at $107.55 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.61. Microchip Technology has a 1 year low of $53.15 and a 1 year high of $113.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.92, for a total transaction of $239,551.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 3,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.70, for a total transaction of $351,849.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $842,770.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,336 shares of company stock valued at $2,684,160 in the last quarter. 2.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MCHP. Canandaigua National Corp bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the second quarter worth about $1,400,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its position in Microchip Technology by 1.3% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 38,130 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,016,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Microchip Technology by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 9,829 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 0.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 153,297 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,144,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology in the second quarter worth $240,000.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

