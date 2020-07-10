Youngevity International Inc (NASDAQ:YGYI) Short Interest Update

Youngevity International Inc (NASDAQ:YGYI) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,140,000 shares, a decline of 6.6% from the June 15th total of 1,220,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 922,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days. Currently, 8.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of Youngevity International stock opened at $1.43 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 2.54. Youngevity International has a 12 month low of $0.61 and a 12 month high of $5.85.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Youngevity International stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Youngevity International Inc (NASDAQ:YGYI) by 211.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,641 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,254 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.14% of Youngevity International worth $29,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 6.33% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Youngevity International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd.

About Youngevity International

Youngevity International, Inc develops and distributes health and nutrition related products and services through independent direct selling network in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Direct Selling and Commercial Coffee. The company offers approximately 5,500 products, including nutritional, vitamin, mineral, herbal, liquid, and dietary supplements; apparel; fashion and jewelry accessories; digital products; and packaged foods.

