Youdao (NYSE:DAO) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Youdao (NYSE:DAO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Youdao Inc. is an intelligent learning company primarily in China. It engages in developing and using technologies to provide learning content, applications and solutions. The company also develops learning apps and smart learning devices as well as online courses. Youdao Inc. is based in HANGZHOU, China. “

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Nomura upgraded Youdao from an average rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Nomura Instinet lifted their price objective on shares of Youdao from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Nomura Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Youdao in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Youdao in a report on Thursday, March 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $28.97.

Shares of NYSE:DAO opened at $38.42 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.06. Youdao has a 12-month low of $12.01 and a 12-month high of $41.85.

Youdao (NYSE:DAO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $76.46 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Youdao will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAO. Oasis Management Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Youdao in the 1st quarter worth about $440,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Youdao by 408.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 21,252 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Youdao during the 4th quarter valued at $2,112,000. KEYWISE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd acquired a new stake in Youdao in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,850,000. Finally, Greenwoods Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in Youdao by 250.9% during the first quarter. Greenwoods Asset Management Ltd now owns 614,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,934,000 after purchasing an additional 439,530 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.36% of the company’s stock.

Youdao, Inc, an Internet technology company, provides online services in content, community, communication, and commerce in China. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which covers topics and targets people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications.

