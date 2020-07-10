Yext Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:YEXT)

Yext Inc (NYSE:YEXT) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders acquired 3,204 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 240% compared to the typical daily volume of 942 call options.

In other Yext news, CTO Tom Christopher Dixon sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.86, for a total transaction of $44,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Darryl Bond sold 1,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total transaction of $30,404.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,694. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 464,605 shares of company stock worth $7,315,023. 14.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bullseye Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yext in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Yext in the 1st quarter valued at $114,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Yext by 191.1% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 12,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 8,072 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Yext by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Yext by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 2,224 shares in the last quarter. 68.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on YEXT. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Yext in a report on Sunday, June 7th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Yext in a report on Friday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Yext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Yext from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Yext from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.55.

YEXT opened at $18.20 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. Yext has a 52 week low of $8.56 and a 52 week high of $22.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of -15.69 and a beta of 1.58.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.02. Yext had a negative net margin of 41.78% and a negative return on equity of 63.32%. The firm had revenue of $85.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Yext will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

About Yext

Yext, Inc provides a knowledge engine platform that lets businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud and synchronize it to its knowledge network in North America and internationally. The company offers Yext Knowledge Engine, a cloud-based global platform that enables businesses to control and manage their digital knowledge and make it available through its knowledge Network of approximately 150 third-party maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

