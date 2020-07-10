Yeti Holdings Inc (NYSE:YETI) Forecasted to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Yeti Holdings Inc (NYSE:YETI) – Equities research analysts at William Blair issued their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for Yeti in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 7th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.09 for the quarter. William Blair has a “Buy” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Yeti’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.51 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.94 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.26 EPS.

Yeti (NYSE:YETI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $174.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.76 million. Yeti had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 98.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on YETI. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Yeti from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Yeti in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Yeti from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yeti from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, June 20th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Yeti from $31.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.00.

Shares of YETI opened at $42.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 63.70, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 2.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.96 and its 200-day moving average is $30.69. Yeti has a fifty-two week low of $15.28 and a fifty-two week high of $45.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Yeti in the 1st quarter valued at $2,135,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Yeti by 1,010.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 41,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after buying an additional 37,495 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Yeti by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after buying an additional 4,459 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Yeti in the 4th quarter valued at $235,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Yeti by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 50,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after buying an additional 4,493 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Roy J. Seiders sold 965,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.02, for a total transaction of $27,061,631.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.57, for a total value of $345,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,203,075 shares of company stock valued at $400,168,595. Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Japan. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, including colsters, lowballs, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, and jug mounts under the Rambler brand.

