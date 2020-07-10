Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) Shares Sold by Chesley Taft & Associates LLC

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lowered its stake in shares of Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) by 10.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xylem during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in Xylem in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Xylem by 60.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 564 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Xylem by 69.4% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in Xylem during the first quarter worth about $39,000. 85.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Xylem stock opened at $65.74 on Friday. Xylem Inc has a 52 week low of $54.62 and a 52 week high of $89.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $11.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $65.87 and a 200-day moving average of $72.59.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 17.08%. The company’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Xylem Inc will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 27th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Xylem’s payout ratio is 34.44%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on XYL. Vertical Research raised shares of Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Janney Montgomery Scott increased their price objective on shares of Xylem from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Xylem from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Xylem in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Xylem in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.43.

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment offers various products, including water and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment under the Flygt, Godwin, Wedeco, Sanitaire, and Leopold names for the transportation and treatment of water.

