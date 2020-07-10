Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) EVP William Christopher Madden Sells 1,982 Shares

Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) EVP William Christopher Madden sold 1,982 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.87, for a total value of $197,942.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 113,118 shares in the company, valued at $11,297,094.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

William Christopher Madden also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 6th, William Christopher Madden sold 3,427 shares of Xilinx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.60, for a total value of $348,183.20.

Xilinx stock opened at $100.23 on Friday. Xilinx, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.68 and a 12-month high of $133.00. The stock has a market cap of $24.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.13, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $93.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The programmable devices maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.09. Xilinx had a net margin of 25.07% and a return on equity of 33.25%. The business had revenue of $756.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $751.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Xilinx, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on XLNX. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Xilinx in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Cowen lifted their target price on Xilinx from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Xilinx from $90.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Xilinx from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.14.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in XLNX. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 102.3% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 358 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Xilinx in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Xilinx in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xilinx in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xilinx by 160.0% in the 1st quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.60% of the company’s stock.

Xilinx Company Profile

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

