Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) Receives $63.57 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $63.57.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on XEL shares. Wells Fargo & Co cut Xcel Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Mizuho upped their price target on Xcel Energy from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Xcel Energy from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Shares of Xcel Energy stock opened at $63.77 on Tuesday. Xcel Energy has a 52-week low of $46.58 and a 52-week high of $72.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.05.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th.

In other news, CEO Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 104,796 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.84, for a total transaction of $6,899,768.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 461,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,387,201.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XEL. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in Xcel Energy in the 1st quarter worth $911,217,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its position in Xcel Energy by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 31,040,812 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,970,781,000 after purchasing an additional 8,116,737 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in Xcel Energy by 337.2% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,991,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $180,406,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307,451 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in Xcel Energy by 187.7% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,040,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,731,000 after purchasing an additional 678,675 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in Xcel Energy by 198.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 971,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,681,000 after purchasing an additional 646,500 shares during the period. 73.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company’s operations include the activity of four utility subsidiaries that serve electric and natural gas customers in eight states. The Company’s segments include regulated electric utility, regulated natural gas utility and all other. The Company’s utility subsidiaries include NSP-Minnesota, NSP-Wisconsin, Public Service Company of Colorado (PSCo) and Southwestern Public Service Co (SPS), which serve customers in portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

See Also: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.