XBiotech Inc (NASDAQ:XBIT) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

XBiotech Inc (NASDAQ:XBIT) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,980,000 shares, a drop of 6.6% from the June 15th total of 2,120,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 228,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.7 days. Currently, 14.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on XBIT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of XBiotech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, April 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of XBiotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of XBiotech from $28.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

XBIT opened at $14.64 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.23 and a 200 day moving average of $15.48. The company has a market cap of $422.39 million, a PE ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.42. XBiotech has a 12 month low of $6.84 and a 12 month high of $26.40.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in XBiotech by 66.2% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,569 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in XBiotech by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in XBiotech by 191.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,425 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 4,223 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of XBiotech by 641.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,977 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 6,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of XBiotech during the 4th quarter worth $214,000. 15.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XBiotech Inc, a pre-market biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing True Human monoclonal antibodies for treating various diseases. The company's lead product is bermekimab, a therapeutic antibody that neutralizes interleukin-1 alpha, which has completed Phase III clinical trial in Europe for the treatment of symptomatic and advanced colorectal cancer.

