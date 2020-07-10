W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) CEO Tracy W. Krohn Buys 285,976 Shares

W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) CEO Tracy W. Krohn purchased 285,976 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.15 per share, with a total value of $614,848.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

W&T Offshore stock opened at $2.26 on Friday. W&T Offshore, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.07 and a fifty-two week high of $6.10. The stock has a market cap of $304.82 million, a P/E ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 3.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.13.

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.31. W&T Offshore had a net margin of 34.59% and a negative return on equity of 33.22%. The company had revenue of $124.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.93 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that W&T Offshore, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

WTI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Roth Capital upgraded W&T Offshore from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.80 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Capital One Financial cut W&T Offshore from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of W&T Offshore from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.85.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTI. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of W&T Offshore by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,331,810 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $57,445,000 after buying an additional 599,172 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in W&T Offshore by 24.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,997,274 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,195,000 after buying an additional 1,180,401 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC grew its holdings in W&T Offshore by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 1,879,628 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,195,000 after purchasing an additional 138,086 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of W&T Offshore by 16.7% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,475,358 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,508,000 after buying an additional 211,544 shares during the period. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC bought a new position in W&T Offshore in the 4th quarter valued at $8,201,000. 45.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About W&T Offshore

W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, acquires, explores for, and develops oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It holds working interests in approximately 49 offshore fields in federal and state waters.

