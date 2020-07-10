Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) Short Interest Up 7.6% in June

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,240,000 shares, a growth of 7.6% from the June 15th total of 3,940,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 879,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.8 days. Currently, 5.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Shares of WWW opened at $21.85 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 18.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.73. Wolverine World Wide has a fifty-two week low of $12.19 and a fifty-two week high of $34.70.
Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The textile maker reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.10. Wolverine World Wide had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 22.11%. The firm had revenue of $439.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $469.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Wolverine World Wide will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other Wolverine World Wide news, VP Amy M. Klimek sold 5,000 shares of Wolverine World Wide stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.04, for a total transaction of $130,200.00. Also, Director William K. Gerber sold 2,000 shares of Wolverine World Wide stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.42, for a total value of $42,840.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $323,120.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,312 shares of company stock valued at $269,068 over the last three months. 4.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WWW. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Wolverine World Wide in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,282,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Wolverine World Wide by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,735 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 2,257 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Wolverine World Wide by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,377 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,712,000 after buying an additional 6,434 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Wolverine World Wide in the 4th quarter valued at about $776,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Wolverine World Wide in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,352,000. 92.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on WWW shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, June 20th. Wedbush upped their target price on Wolverine World Wide from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Wolverine World Wide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Pivotal Research restated a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Wolverine World Wide from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.33.
About Wolverine World Wide
Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through three segments: Wolverine Outdoor & Lifestyle Group, Wolverine Boston Group, and Wolverine Heritage Group. It offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.
