Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) Short Interest Up 7.6% in June

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,240,000 shares, a growth of 7.6% from the June 15th total of 3,940,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 879,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.8 days. Currently, 5.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of WWW opened at $21.85 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 18.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.73. Wolverine World Wide has a fifty-two week low of $12.19 and a fifty-two week high of $34.70.

Get Wolverine World Wide alerts:

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The textile maker reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.10. Wolverine World Wide had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 22.11%. The firm had revenue of $439.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $469.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Wolverine World Wide will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.78%.

In other Wolverine World Wide news, VP Amy M. Klimek sold 5,000 shares of Wolverine World Wide stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.04, for a total transaction of $130,200.00. Also, Director William K. Gerber sold 2,000 shares of Wolverine World Wide stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.42, for a total value of $42,840.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $323,120.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,312 shares of company stock valued at $269,068 over the last three months. 4.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WWW. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Wolverine World Wide in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,282,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Wolverine World Wide by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,735 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 2,257 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Wolverine World Wide by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,377 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,712,000 after buying an additional 6,434 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Wolverine World Wide in the 4th quarter valued at about $776,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Wolverine World Wide in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,352,000. 92.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on WWW shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, June 20th. Wedbush upped their target price on Wolverine World Wide from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Wolverine World Wide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Pivotal Research restated a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Wolverine World Wide from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.33.

About Wolverine World Wide

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through three segments: Wolverine Outdoor & Lifestyle Group, Wolverine Boston Group, and Wolverine Heritage Group. It offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

Recommended Story: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Wolverine World Wide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolverine World Wide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.