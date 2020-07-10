WOLTERS KLUWER/ADR (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) Hits New 1-Year High at $80.15

WOLTERS KLUWER/ADR (OTCMKTS:WTKWY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $80.15 and last traded at $80.15, with a volume of 8366 shares. The stock had previously closed at $78.48.

WTKWY has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of WOLTERS KLUWER/ADR in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of WOLTERS KLUWER/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on WOLTERS KLUWER/ADR in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised WOLTERS KLUWER/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 4th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of WOLTERS KLUWER/ADR in a report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. WOLTERS KLUWER/ADR presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.00.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Wolters Kluwer N.V., together with its subsidiaries, provides professional information, software solutions, and services in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Health; Tax & Accounting; Governance, Risk & Compliance; and Legal & Regulatory divisions.

