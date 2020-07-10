WOLTERS KLUWER/ADR (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) Hits New 1-Year High at $80.15

WOLTERS KLUWER/ADR (OTCMKTS:WTKWY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $80.15 and last traded at $80.15, with a volume of 8366 shares. The stock had previously closed at $78.48.

WTKWY has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of WOLTERS KLUWER/ADR in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of WOLTERS KLUWER/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on WOLTERS KLUWER/ADR in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised WOLTERS KLUWER/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 4th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of WOLTERS KLUWER/ADR in a report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. WOLTERS KLUWER/ADR presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.00.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

WOLTERS KLUWER/ADR Company Profile (OTCMKTS:WTKWY)

Wolters Kluwer N.V., together with its subsidiaries, provides professional information, software solutions, and services in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Health; Tax & Accounting; Governance, Risk & Compliance; and Legal & Regulatory divisions.

