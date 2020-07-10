WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) Receives $59.70 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $59.70.

A number of research firms have commented on WNS. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of WNS from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of WNS from $77.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of WNS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of WNS from $81.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of WNS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 23rd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Beacon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WNS by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. American Beacon Advisors Inc. now owns 974 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new position in WNS during the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in WNS by 261.9% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,813 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in WNS by 2,074.8% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 2,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in WNS by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 4,758 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WNS stock opened at $55.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 24.55, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.41. WNS has a twelve month low of $34.26 and a twelve month high of $75.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $235.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.86 million. WNS had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 23.45%. WNS’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that WNS will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WNS Company Profile

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management company, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. It operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. The company offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; travel and leisure; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; utilities; consulting and professional services; healthcare; banking and financial services; and shipping and logistics industries.

