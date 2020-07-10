Wisdom Tree Investments Inc (NASDAQ:WETF) Short Interest Up 7.0% in June

Wisdom Tree Investments Inc (NASDAQ:WETF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,970,000 shares, an increase of 7.0% from the June 15th total of 7,450,000 shares. Approximately 6.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,320,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.0 days.

WETF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Wisdom Tree Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wisdom Tree Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. BidaskClub raised Wisdom Tree Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Northland Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $3.75 target price (down previously from $6.00) on shares of Wisdom Tree Investments in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Wisdom Tree Investments from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.17.

Shares of NASDAQ WETF opened at $3.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $570.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -365.00, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 2.02. Wisdom Tree Investments has a 12 month low of $1.87 and a 12 month high of $6.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.57.

Wisdom Tree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The asset manager reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. Wisdom Tree Investments had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 0.84%. The firm had revenue of $63.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Wisdom Tree Investments will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wisdom Tree Investments in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,508,000. Aigen Investment Management LP increased its stake in shares of Wisdom Tree Investments by 5,283.9% in the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 45,494 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 44,649 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Wisdom Tree Investments by 1.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 406,386 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $947,000 after buying an additional 4,506 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Wisdom Tree Investments by 6,185.7% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 882,770 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,057,000 after buying an additional 868,726 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Wisdom Tree Investments by 7.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,254,425 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,913,000 after buying an additional 311,132 shares during the period. 69.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WisdomTree Investments, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

