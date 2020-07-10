WINk (WIN) Price Up 7.6% This Week

WINk (CURRENCY:WIN) traded up 4.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 10th. One WINk coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. WINk has a market cap of $24.74 million and approximately $1.83 million worth of WINk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, WINk has traded up 7.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Kleros (PNK) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00007225 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001300 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000411 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000107 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

WINk Coin Profile

WINk (WIN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on July 26th, 2017. WINk’s total supply is 999,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 313,607,571,387 coins. WINk’s official Twitter account is @WinkcoinWink

WINk Coin Trading

WINk can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WINk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WINk should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WINk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

