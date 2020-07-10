Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW) Shares Bought by Contravisory Investment Management Inc.

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 7,284.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson were worth $269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in Willis Towers Watson by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 1.0% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 8,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. 90.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on WLTW shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on Willis Towers Watson from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Raymond James raised their price objective on Willis Towers Watson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson from $193.00 to $186.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. MKM Partners lowered Willis Towers Watson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $250.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Willis Towers Watson from $189.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $214.57.

Willis Towers Watson stock opened at $199.02 on Friday. Willis Towers Watson PLC has a 52 week low of $143.34 and a 52 week high of $220.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.39 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $197.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $195.09.

Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.21. Willis Towers Watson had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 11.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson PLC will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Willis Towers Watson’s payout ratio is currently 24.82%.

Willis Towers Watson Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

