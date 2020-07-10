White Metal Resources (CVE:WHM) Sets New 52-Week High at $0.07

White Metal Resources Corp (CVE:WHM)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 1076666 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

The firm has a market cap of $3.65 million and a PE ratio of -3.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.04.

About White Metal Resources (CVE:WHM)

White Metal Resources Corp., a development stage Company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mining properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Shebandowan project comprising the Vanguard property with 99 boundary and single cell mining claims covering 2,107 hectares (ha); and the Shebandowan gold property with 12 staked claims covering 2,185 ha located in the Shebandowan greenstone belt, Northwestern Ontario.

Further Reading: Consumer behavior in bull markets

Receive News & Ratings for White Metal Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for White Metal Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.