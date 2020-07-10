Whitbread (LON:WTB) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank

Whitbread (LON:WTB)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank in a report issued on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Whitbread to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from GBX 4,500 ($55.38) to GBX 2,260 ($27.81) in a research report on Tuesday. Liberum Capital lowered their price target on Whitbread from GBX 4,200 ($51.69) to GBX 2,600 ($32.00) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Whitbread in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Whitbread from GBX 2,900 ($35.69) to GBX 2,200 ($27.07) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their price target on Whitbread from GBX 3,000 ($36.92) to GBX 2,400 ($29.53) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,129.17 ($38.51).

WTB opened at GBX 2,164 ($26.63) on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,438.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 3,384.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.04, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.60. Whitbread has a 52-week low of GBX 1,805.50 ($22.22) and a 52-week high of GBX 5,194 ($63.92).

In other news, insider Nicholas Cadbury sold 2,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,435 ($29.97), for a total transaction of £60,485.40 ($74,434.41). Also, insider Frank Fiskers bought 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 2,441 ($30.04) per share, with a total value of £29,292 ($36,047.26).

Whitbread Company Profile

Whitbread PLC operates hotels, restaurants, and coffee shops. The company operates through two segments, Premier Inn and Costa. It operates approximately 785 hotels with 72,466 rooms in the United Kingdom, as well as hotels under the Premier Inn brand name; hotels under the hub by Premier Inn brand name in the United Kingdom; and restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater Grill, Bar+Block, and Table Table brands.

