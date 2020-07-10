Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK) Short Interest Update

Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,220,000 shares, a growth of 5.0% from the June 15th total of 4,970,000 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 3,050,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Westrock by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Westrock by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 14,630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Westrock by 40.0% in the first quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC lifted its stake in shares of Westrock by 0.9% in the first quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 46,185 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its stake in shares of Westrock by 6.7% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 7,192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WRK shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Westrock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Westrock from $52.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Westrock from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Westrock from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Westrock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.82.

Shares of NYSE WRK opened at $26.22 on Friday. Westrock has a 1 year low of $21.50 and a 1 year high of $44.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.16 and its 200 day moving average is $32.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 1.49.

Westrock (NYSE:WRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 billion. Westrock had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The business’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Westrock will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions for the consumer and corrugated markets in North America, South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

