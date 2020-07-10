Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,590,000 shares, a decrease of 7.5% from the June 15th total of 11,450,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,320,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days. Approximately 3.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

WDC stock opened at $42.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.05 and a beta of 1.61. Western Digital has a twelve month low of $27.40 and a twelve month high of $72.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The data storage provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 3.70% and a positive return on equity of 3.42%. Western Digital’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Western Digital will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho reduced their price target on Western Digital from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Western Digital from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Western Digital in a report on Monday, June 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.85.

In other Western Digital news, EVP Lori S. Sundberg sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.66, for a total transaction of $59,358.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,023,742.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WDC. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Western Digital by 172.0% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 574 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Western Digital during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Truewealth LLC grew its position in Western Digital by 98.1% during the first quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 814 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Western Digital during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in Western Digital by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 792 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook PCs, security surveillance systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, IoT, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and iNAND embedded flash products, such as multi-chip package solutions.

