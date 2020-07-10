Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) Shares Sold by Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 22.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 149,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 43,783 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $3,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 25.0% in the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 3,245 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 579,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,181,000 after purchasing an additional 18,050 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC raised its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 3.0% in the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 200,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,760,000 after purchasing an additional 5,825 shares during the period. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. raised its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 143.5% in the first quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 23,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 13,950 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Co in the first quarter valued at about $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WFC opened at $24.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $100.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.77, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Wells Fargo & Co has a 12 month low of $22.00 and a 12 month high of $54.75.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.85). The company had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.40 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 14.52% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Co will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Compass Point cut their price objective on Wells Fargo & Co from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Wolfe Research raised Wells Fargo & Co from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Wells Fargo & Co from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Wells Fargo & Co from $32.00 to $29.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Wells Fargo & Co in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.56.

Wells Fargo & Co Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

