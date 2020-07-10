Wedbush Comments on Skechers USA Inc’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:SKX)

Skechers USA Inc (NYSE:SKX) – Investment analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Skechers USA in a report issued on Tuesday, July 7th. Wedbush analyst C. Svezia now forecasts that the textile maker will post earnings per share of ($0.74) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.71). Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Skechers USA’s FY2020 earnings at $0.51 EPS.

Skechers USA (NYSE:SKX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The textile maker reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.39. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Skechers USA had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on SKX. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Skechers USA in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Skechers USA in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Skechers USA from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their price objective on shares of Skechers USA from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Skechers USA in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.96.

SKX stock opened at $27.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 3.10. The stock has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.83 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.40. Skechers USA has a 52 week low of $17.06 and a 52 week high of $44.50.

In related news, EVP Mark A. Nason sold 11,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.79, for a total transaction of $379,000.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,344,576.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO David Weinberg sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total transaction of $982,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 401,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,519,318.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 115,052 shares of company stock worth $3,086,092. Insiders own 28.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Skechers USA by 3.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,287,661 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $291,709,000 after acquiring an additional 356,211 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its position in Skechers USA by 28.4% during the first quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 9,668,336 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $229,526,000 after acquiring an additional 2,137,622 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Skechers USA by 2.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,997,190 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $118,633,000 after acquiring an additional 138,835 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Skechers USA by 23.0% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,865,770 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $115,514,000 after buying an additional 911,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Skechers USA by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,783,944 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $206,619,000 after buying an additional 461,965 shares in the last quarter. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Skechers USA Company Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers GO brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale Sales, International Wholesale Sales, and Retail Sales. The company offers casual boots, shoes, and sandals for men; shoes, oxfords and slip-ons, lug outsole and fashion boots, and casual sandals for women; dress casuals, seasonal sandals and boots, classic and wide fit, and relaxed fit casuals for men and women; and casual athletic line for men and women under the Skechers USA brand.

