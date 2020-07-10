Webster Bank N. A. Sells 619 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Webster Bank N. A. lessened its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 45.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 756 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 619 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $32,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 8.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 86,102,053 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,651,945,000 after acquiring an additional 6,842,989 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,080,153 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,634,869,000 after purchasing an additional 2,693,223 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 41.4% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 25,605,628 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $788,651,000 after buying an additional 7,497,157 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,480,517 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,266,817,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379,501 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 999.1% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,516,842 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $508,719,000 after acquiring an additional 15,014,026 shares in the last quarter. 72.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director David Thomas Seaton purchased 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $41.03 per share, with a total value of $98,472.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,575. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE COP opened at $38.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.01 billion, a PE ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.16. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $20.84 and a 52-week high of $67.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.01.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The energy producer reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $4.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.55 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 10.02%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 20th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 17th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.80%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on ConocoPhillips from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Raymond James decreased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. UBS Group raised their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Friday, June 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.70.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

