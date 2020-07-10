Webster Bank N. A. Sells 4,207 Shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB)

Webster Bank N. A. lessened its holdings in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 22.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,420 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,207 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SLB. Vestcor Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in Schlumberger during the fourth quarter worth $965,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 131,430 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,283,000 after buying an additional 25,375 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,077 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 432,366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,381,000 after acquiring an additional 117,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 35,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. 75.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SLB stock opened at $17.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.32. The company has a market cap of $25.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.23. Schlumberger Limited. has a fifty-two week low of $11.87 and a fifty-two week high of $41.40.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 7.88% and a negative net margin of 55.19%. The firm had revenue of $7.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.01%.

In other Schlumberger news, General Counsel Alexander C. Juden sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total transaction of $607,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 92,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,597,987.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 14,822 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.19, for a total value of $284,434.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,050,652.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 84,290 shares of company stock worth $1,506,249. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SLB. Scotiabank lowered shares of Schlumberger from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Sunday, April 12th. Northland Securities began coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Friday, May 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Schlumberger from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Schlumberger from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Schlumberger presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.16.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

