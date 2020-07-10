Webster Bank N. A. Sells 268 Shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)

Webster Bank N. A. reduced its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 268 shares during the quarter. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in D. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Dominion Energy by 120.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 1,669 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $1,182,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in Dominion Energy by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Cipher Capital LP bought a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $4,501,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 813,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $67,157,000 after buying an additional 65,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on D. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho cut Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Dominion Energy from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Dominion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Dominion Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.19.

NYSE:D opened at $73.77 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $82.42 and its 200 day moving average is $81.01. Dominion Energy Inc has a 12 month low of $57.79 and a 12 month high of $90.89. The company has a market capitalization of $63.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.53, a P/E/G ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 10.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy Inc will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th were given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 88.68%.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

