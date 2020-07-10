Webster Bank N. A. Makes New $89,000 Investment in MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP)

Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new position in shares of MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in MGM Growth Properties during the first quarter worth $170,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 340,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,698,000 after purchasing an additional 66,803 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in MGM Growth Properties by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 365,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,323,000 after purchasing an additional 52,210 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in MGM Growth Properties by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 91,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,819,000 after purchasing an additional 14,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in MGM Growth Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $406,000. Institutional investors own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

MGP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Nomura Instinet increased their price target on MGM Growth Properties from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Nomura upped their price objective on MGM Growth Properties from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.09.

MGM Growth Properties stock opened at $26.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.70, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 14.49, a current ratio of 14.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.45. MGM Growth Properties LLC has a 52 week low of $11.43 and a 52 week high of $34.37.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.66). The business had revenue of $209.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.65 million. MGM Growth Properties had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 0.33%. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that MGM Growth Properties LLC will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.4875 dividend. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This is a boost from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. MGM Growth Properties’s payout ratio is currently 83.69%.

In other news, Director Michael Rietbrock sold 17,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.23, for a total value of $412,216.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $162,610. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James Murren sold 36,519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total value of $909,323.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

