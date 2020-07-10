Webster Bank N. A. Has $111,000 Stock Position in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Webster Bank N. A. boosted its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 685.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,732 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,384 shares during the quarter. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 61.4% during the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 689 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in GlaxoSmithKline in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. grew its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 227.3% in the 1st quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 864 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in GlaxoSmithKline in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.43% of the company’s stock.

Get GlaxoSmithKline alerts:

GSK stock opened at $40.37 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.22 and its 200-day moving average is $42.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $102.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.70. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a twelve month low of $31.43 and a twelve month high of $48.25.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $11.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.95 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 43.97% and a net margin of 15.28%. Research analysts anticipate that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were given a $0.472 dividend. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is currently 58.99%.

Several research firms have issued reports on GSK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. GlaxoSmithKline currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

GlaxoSmithKline Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, and HIV, as well as vaccines.

Featured Article: Special Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK).

Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.