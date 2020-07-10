Webster Bank N. A. Cuts Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Webster Bank N. A. reduced its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,571 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Efficient Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in Comcast in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. TFG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 83.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CMCSA shares. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Comcast from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on Comcast from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.08.

Shares of CMCSA opened at $39.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.94 billion, a PE ratio of 15.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $31.70 and a 1-year high of $47.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.50.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The cable giant reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $26.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.71 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. Comcast’s payout ratio is 29.39%.

In other news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 4,536 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total transaction of $175,089.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,281. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 919 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total transaction of $34,490.07. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,654 shares in the company, valued at $99,604.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

See Also: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.