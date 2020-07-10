Webster Bank N. A. Boosts Stake in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Webster Bank N. A. boosted its position in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 87.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,510 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,510 shares during the quarter. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in SYSCO were worth $411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SYSCO in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SYSCO in the first quarter worth $29,000. Balentine LLC bought a new position in SYSCO in the first quarter worth $31,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in SYSCO during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SYSCO during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. 79.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SYY opened at $50.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.43. SYSCO Co. has a 1 year low of $26.00 and a 1 year high of $85.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $13.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.04 billion. SYSCO had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 73.70%. SYSCO’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SYSCO Co. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. SYSCO’s payout ratio is currently 50.70%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SYY. Argus lowered shares of SYSCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of SYSCO from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of SYSCO in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on SYSCO from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SYSCO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.56.

In other SYSCO news, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. bought 703,700 shares of SYSCO stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $51.38 per share, for a total transaction of $36,156,106.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joshua D. Frank bought 600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $47.42 per share, with a total value of $28,452,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.24% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

