Webster Bank N. A. Acquires Shares of 1,082 Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MS. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 46,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,994,000 after buying an additional 7,654 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 78,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,010,000 after acquiring an additional 5,267 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 12,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Morgan Stanley by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 126,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,450,000 after buying an additional 23,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Morgan Stanley by 21.5% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 299,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,482,000 after buying an additional 53,079 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

NYSE MS opened at $47.51 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.28. The company has a market capitalization of $77.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.88, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.51. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $27.20 and a 1-year high of $57.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.06). Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 16.01% and a return on equity of 10.62%. The firm had revenue of $9.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MS shares. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $42.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Friday, July 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.00.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.68 per share, with a total value of $734,920.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 193,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,469,920.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey S. Brodsky sold 18,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.57, for a total value of $737,319.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 141,863 shares in the company, valued at $5,755,381.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Further Reading: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.