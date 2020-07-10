Webster Bank N. A. Acquires New Stake in Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV)

Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new position in Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 1,778 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LUV. Consolidated Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 22.1% during the second quarter. Consolidated Capital Management LLC now owns 85,107 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $2,909,000 after buying an additional 15,377 shares during the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. bought a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the 2nd quarter worth about $342,000. IBM Retirement Fund raised its position in Southwest Airlines by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 13,776 shares of the airline’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 2,677 shares during the last quarter. New Capital Management LP bought a new position in Southwest Airlines during the 2nd quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 6,496 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

In other Southwest Airlines news, EVP Andrew M. Watterson sold 8,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.85, for a total transaction of $263,558.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,685,215.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LUV. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Friday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Southwest Airlines has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.62.

Shares of NYSE:LUV opened at $31.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.43. Southwest Airlines Co has a fifty-two week low of $22.47 and a fifty-two week high of $58.83. The firm has a market cap of $16.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 1.25.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The airline reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.33. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 18.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co will post -4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a total of 750 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 99 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

