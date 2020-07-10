Webster Bank N. A. Acquires 400 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Webster Bank N. A. increased its holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 51.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,175 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $89,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Exane Asset Management purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter worth about $2,305,000. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter worth about $381,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 1,560 shares during the period. Vestcor Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter worth about $792,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 31,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,867,000 after buying an additional 4,739 shares during the period. 87.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ATVI opened at $80.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $61.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.92, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.81 and a 12 month high of $80.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $73.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.77.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 24.21% and a return on equity of 14.57%. Activision Blizzard’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

In other Activision Blizzard news, Director Brian G. Kelly sold 50,000 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.28, for a total transaction of $3,664,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jesse Yang acquired 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $68.52 per share, with a total value of $27,408.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief accounting officer now owns 700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,964. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 324,000 shares of company stock valued at $23,504,440 over the last quarter. 1.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on ATVI. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Monday, June 15th. Edward Jones assumed coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $64.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $61.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Activision Blizzard has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.63.

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

