Weatherford International plc (OTCMKTS:WFTIQ) to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of ($1.59) Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts

Weatherford International plc (OTCMKTS:WFTIQ) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial issued their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for Weatherford International in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 6th. Capital One Financial analyst L. Lemoine forecasts that the company will earn ($1.59) per share for the quarter. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Weatherford International’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($1.57) EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at ($1.57) EPS.

Get Weatherford International alerts:

Weatherford International (OTCMKTS:WFTIQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($1.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.79) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Weatherford International had a net margin of 61.96% and a negative return on equity of 380.22%.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Weatherford International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 4th. G.Research lowered Weatherford International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th.

OTCMKTS WFTIQ opened at $0.02 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Weatherford International Company Profile

Weatherford International plc, an oilfield service company, provides equipment and services for the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil and natural gas wells worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Western Hemisphere and Eastern Hemisphere. It offers artificial lift systems, including reciprocating rod, progressing cavity pumping, gas, hydraulic, plunger, and hybrid lift systems, as well as related automation and control systems; pressure pumping and reservoir stimulation services, such as acidizing, fracturing and fluid systems, cementing, and coiled-tubing intervention; and drill stem test tools, and surface well testing and multiphase flow measurement services.

Recommended Story: Backdoor Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Weatherford International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weatherford International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.