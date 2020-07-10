WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. WD-40 had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 35.92%. The firm had revenue of $98.20 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. WD-40’s revenue was down 13.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDFC opened at $200.50 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $191.88 and a 200 day moving average of $185.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.08 and a beta of -0.05. WD-40 has a 12 month low of $151.16 and a 12 month high of $211.68.

Get WD-40 alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 16th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. WD-40’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

WDFC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of WD-40 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of WD-40 from $225.00 to $212.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered WD-40 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th.

About WD-40

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name for various consumer uses and industrial applications; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bicycle maintenance products comprising wet and dry chain lubricants, chain cleaners and degreasers, and foaming wash products for avid and recreational cyclists, bike enthusiasts, and mechanics under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

See Also: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for WD-40 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WD-40 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.