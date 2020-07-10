Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) CTO James R. Miller Sells 328 Shares of Stock

Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) CTO James R. Miller sold 328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $73,800.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 22,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,152,950. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE:W opened at $228.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $189.12 and its 200 day moving average is $115.65. The company has a market cap of $20.96 billion, a PE ratio of -19.91 and a beta of 3.37. Wayfair Inc has a 1 year low of $21.70 and a 1 year high of $230.92.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($2.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.60) by $0.30. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. Wayfair’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.62) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Wayfair Inc will post -6.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on W shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Wayfair from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Wayfair from $112.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Wayfair from $75.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Wayfair from $55.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.87.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Wayfair in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in Wayfair by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 5,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in Wayfair by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its position in Wayfair by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 3,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.27% of the company’s stock.

About Wayfair

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides approximately 14 million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, décor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal décor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold.

