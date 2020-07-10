Waves Community Token Price Tops $0.0528 on Major Exchanges (WCT)

Waves Community Token (CURRENCY:WCT) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 10th. One Waves Community Token token can now be purchased for $0.0528 or 0.00000574 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Waves Community Token has traded 7.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Waves Community Token has a market cap of $527,917.21 and $211.00 worth of Waves Community Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Waves Community Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010877 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002152 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $181.51 or 0.01973781 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.71 or 0.00181755 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00064297 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0857 or 0.00000932 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000198 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.66 or 0.00115927 BTC.

About Waves Community Token

Waves Community Token’s launch date was January 3rd, 2017. Waves Community Token’s total supply is 9,999,960 tokens. Waves Community Token’s official message board is wavestalk.org . The Reddit community for Waves Community Token is /r/Wavesplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Waves Community Token’s official Twitter account is @wavesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . Waves Community Token’s official website is wavesplatform.com

Buying and Selling Waves Community Token

Waves Community Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waves Community Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Waves Community Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Waves Community Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Waves Community Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Waves Community Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.