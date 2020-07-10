Watts Water Technologies Inc (NYSE:WTS) Short Interest Update

Watts Water Technologies Inc (NYSE:WTS) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 735,100 shares, a decrease of 8.2% from the June 15th total of 801,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 174,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days. Currently, 2.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NYSE:WTS opened at $78.84 on Friday. Watts Water Technologies has a 12 month low of $69.02 and a 12 month high of $114.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $82.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.91.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.09. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The firm had revenue of $382.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Watts Water Technologies will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.60%.

WTS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $120.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Boenning Scattergood lowered shares of Watts Water Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Watts Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Sunday, May 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a report on Thursday, June 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.00.

In other news, General Counsel Kenneth Robert Lepage sold 9,801 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.89, for a total value of $871,210.89. Also, insider Elie Melhem sold 1,688 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.36, for a total transaction of $135,647.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,357,923.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,789 shares of company stock valued at $1,113,914. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WTS. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Watts Water Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,482,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Watts Water Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,518,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 430,990 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,996,000 after buying an additional 122,890 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,462,168 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $145,866,000 after acquiring an additional 117,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Watts Water Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $9,584,000. 73.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Watts Water Technologies Company Profile

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the residential and commercial markets. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

