Watford Hldg Ltd (NASDAQ:WTRE) Short Interest Down 7.1% in June

Watford Hldg Ltd (NASDAQ:WTRE) saw a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 130,800 shares, a decline of 7.1% from the June 15th total of 140,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 71,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.
NASDAQ:WTRE opened at $13.88 on Friday. Watford has a 12 month low of $10.86 and a 12 month high of $28.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $291.14 million, a P/E ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 0.63.
Watford (NASDAQ:WTRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported ($13.42) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($13.69) by $0.27. Watford had a negative return on equity of 30.56% and a net margin of 8.38%. The company had revenue of ($122.53) million during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Watford will post -7.58 earnings per share for the current year.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WTRE. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Watford by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 363,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,142,000 after purchasing an additional 27,668 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Watford by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 57,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Watford by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Watford by 134.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 33,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 19,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Watford by 667.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 3,393 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.08% of the company’s stock.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on WTRE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Watford from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Watford from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 18th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Watford from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. BidaskClub cut Watford from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Watford from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.75.
Watford Company Profile
Watford Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance company worldwide. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.
