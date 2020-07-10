Watford Hldg Ltd (NASDAQ:WTRE) Short Interest Down 7.1% in June

Watford Hldg Ltd (NASDAQ:WTRE) saw a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 130,800 shares, a decline of 7.1% from the June 15th total of 140,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 71,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

NASDAQ:WTRE opened at $13.88 on Friday. Watford has a 12 month low of $10.86 and a 12 month high of $28.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $291.14 million, a P/E ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 0.63.

Get Watford alerts:

Watford (NASDAQ:WTRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported ($13.42) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($13.69) by $0.27. Watford had a negative return on equity of 30.56% and a net margin of 8.38%. The company had revenue of ($122.53) million during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Watford will post -7.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Robert L. Hawley purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.88 per share, for a total transaction of $47,760.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,760. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Robert L. Hawley purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.50 per share, for a total transaction of $34,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $242,397. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders purchased 16,146 shares of company stock worth $224,658. 1.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WTRE. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Watford by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 363,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,142,000 after purchasing an additional 27,668 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Watford by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 57,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Watford by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Watford by 134.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 33,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 19,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Watford by 667.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 3,393 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on WTRE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Watford from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Watford from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 18th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Watford from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. BidaskClub cut Watford from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Watford from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.75.

Watford Company Profile

Watford Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance company worldwide. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

Read More: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Watford Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watford and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.