Washington Federal Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) Short Interest Update

Washington Federal Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,200,000 shares, a decrease of 7.9% from the June 15th total of 2,390,000 shares. Currently, 3.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 503,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.4 days.

In other news, CEO Brent J. Beardall acquired 4,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.42 per share, with a total value of $97,591.14. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 264,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,196,440.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. lifted its position in shares of Washington Federal by 0.3% in the second quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 423,349 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Washington Federal by 20.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,318 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 4,676 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in shares of Washington Federal by 33.6% in the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 18,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Washington Federal by 3.4% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 159,218 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,133,000 after acquiring an additional 5,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Washington Federal in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,011,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.51% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on WAFD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Washington Federal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. BidaskClub raised Washington Federal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd.

Shares of WAFD opened at $23.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Washington Federal has a 12 month low of $20.92 and a 12 month high of $38.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 0.98.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.03). Washington Federal had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The business had revenue of $133.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.20 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Washington Federal will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

About Washington Federal

Washington Federal, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

